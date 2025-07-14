 
James Gunn reveals why he chose Bradley Cooper for 'Superman' cameo

James Gunn shares why he needed Bradley Cooper's specific genius for 'Superman' movie

July 14, 2025

James Gunn opens up about Bradley Coopers Superman cameo
James Gunn opens up about Bradley Cooper's 'Superman' cameo

James Gunn recently revealed why he brought Bradley Cooper for a Superman cameo.

For the unversed, at the start of the new DC movie, Cooper plays the role of Joe-El, Superman’s father, which was first played by Marlon Brando in the 1978 Superman movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 58-year-old CEO of DC Studios said he chose Cooper because he wanted someone who could follow Brando’s performance.

Gunn quipped, “I needed somebody who could play Jor-El, who had the stature of what we imagine that character to be. Somebody that could walk in the footsteps of Marlon Brando.”

He added, “He’s a friend. We’ve stayed in close contact since the ‘Guardians’ movies, and I admire him greatly as an actor and as a director.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star went on to share that he called Cooper and asked, “Hey, will you do me a favor? Come down, go to England, we’re going to shoot you in a 3D environment, make a hologram of you, and you can play Jor-El.”

Before concluding, it is pertinent to mention that David Corenswet played Superman, the titular Man of Steel, while Nicholas Hoult depicted the villainous Lex Luthor in the recently released Superman movie.

