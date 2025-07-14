K-drama star Kang Seo Ha passes away after health battle

'Heart Surgeons' star Kang Seo Ha dies at 31

K-drama star Kang Seo Ha, famously known for her role in Heart Surgeons, has passed away at the age of 31.

As reported by News.Az. Kang died after battling stage 4 acute stomach cancer.

The outlet reported that Kang’s family revealed that the actress’ health declined during her second round of chemotherapy.

The passing of Kang Seo Ha has left her fans and friends saddened.

Following her death, one of the family members posted a video on Instagram, featuring heartfelt moments of Kang.

In the caption, they wrote, “I still dont believe it sis .. Carrying up the great pain. worried about people around me, worried about me.. A couple of months later I couldn't eat it, so I'll pay with my own card. My angel who left too soon that I could never miss my family .. I'm glad I'm able to endure painkillers I was really embarrassed to say 'Thank you' ..”

“My sister has worked so so hard, and there No pain just happiness ! Thinking of you when you see me Passed on to Grandma's gifts ! Instead, I will always be with you in my everyday life and in my heart And next time do it my brother ,, I'll do it real good,” it further read.

“Don't worry, I'll take care of your crying aunt, uncle and uncle !! I'm doing my grandfathers, what I wished for Living a normal life in a house with a sea view makes me a little happier! I love you so so so much Kang Ye-won ! Thanks for coming into my family.”

“Thank you so much for doing my sister .. I miss you already .. I love you,” it concluded.