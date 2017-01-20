The Green Room- An exhibition of paintings by Nazia Ejaz

Karachi: Opening at Canvas Art the latest show by Nazia Ejaz explores themes of perception and identity. Aptly titled ‘the Green Room', the use of colour, light, mirrors and repetition serves a purpose and an important function in her current body of work. It is a deliberate means that the artist relies on to brilliantly orchestrate a space for reflection and trans-formation. To fully appreciate the multilayered message Ejaz attempts to convey through her unique aesthetics one must look past the surface of the painting to the meaning of its creation.



Originally from Lahore, the Adelaide based artist who has been living in South Australia for the past 12 years, remains inspired by her country of birth. The geometric patterns and the theme of screens used in the oil and gold leaf works on linen is a reference to her cultural heritage, explains Ejaz talking about her current display at the gallery.



How we, as individuals relate to our environment and ultimately to that which is different, is a primary concern and central to her recent practice according to the artist who is the daughter of the late Madam Noor Jehan.

With a career spanning two decades, Nazia graduated from the prestigious National College of Arts, Lahore and received her first Masters Degree from The Slade School of Art, followed by a second Masters Degree from the University of South Australia recently. Ejaz who currently resides in Australia has consistently been showing her work locally and internationally.



Her solo show titled ‘The Green Room’ remains open daily at Canvas gallery until Thursday, January 26th.

