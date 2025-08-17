Linda Hamilton talks about her mental health journey

Linda Hamilton shares message for those struggling with mental health

Linda Hamilton has opened up about her mental health journey.

The actress, set to star in upcoming film Osiris, discussed her experience with depression and bipolar disorder in the past.

Speaking with People Magazine, Linda said, “Nobody ever thinks that I'm going to struggle. [They think] I'll be fine — 'It's Linda Hamilton'.”

“I have found just true balance and steadiness in my day and in my life. And I also can activate all of the safeguards that I learned from 20 years of therapy,” Linda added. “If I'm having a bad day, that doesn't mean that my behavior has to be bad or that my actions [have to be].”

She went on to add, “I'm experienced enough now to go, ‘Well, [doing] that might sound good right now, but really in an hour, are you going to want to have done that?’”

Adding, “I can apply the brakes because I spent years and years and hundreds of thousands of dollars to get better.”

Linda Hamilton went on to share some encouraging words for those dealing with mental health, saying, “People just can't give up on themselves. That's the thing. It's just keep looking until you find your way through it. I'm living proof that it can be done.”

“And I was a hot mess for the first 40 years,” she jokingly said. “I never think about myself. That was the first 40 years [...]. And when I got the balance [...] I made a deal with myself that it would never be about me again. And it hardly ever is. It's just not about me.”

“I want to pitch in, help people, make people laugh, make my house beautiful. The normal things. Love my dogs to death. [And] it all makes me very happy,” she went on to add.