How newly-single Ben Affleck spent his 53rd birthday

Inside Ben Affleck's lowkey birthday celebration since JLo divorce

Ben Affleck rang in his 53rd birthday with a lowkey celebration surrounded by his kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Accountant director and actor was spotted enjoying a family day on his birthday, which fell on Friday.

Affleck and two of his three kids—Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—made stops by Huckleberry Café for lunch, a farmer's market bakery, and another café located in Santa Monica, Calif.

Affleck could be seen dressed in a white button-up shirt, khakis, and white sneakers. The teens also kept it casual with Samuel sporting a black Nike T-shirt and khaki pants, and Seraphina wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, jeans, and sneakers, per photos available with Page Six.

The latest outing marked his first birthday since his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 56.

It comes months after Affleck and Lopez settled their split in January of this year, less than five months after the On The Floor singer filed for divorce following two years of marriage.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, 53, from 2005 to 2018.