 
Geo News

How newly-single Ben Affleck spent his 53rd birthday

Ben Affleck's divorce with Jennifer Lopez finalised in January of this year after two years of marriage

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

August 17, 2025

Inside Ben Afflecks lowkey birthday celebration since JLo divorce
Inside Ben Affleck's lowkey birthday celebration since JLo divorce

Ben Affleck rang in his 53rd birthday with a lowkey celebration surrounded by his kids he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

The Accountant director and actor was spotted enjoying a family day on his birthday, which fell on Friday.

Affleck and two of his three kids—Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—made stops by Huckleberry Café for lunch, a farmer's market bakery, and another café located in Santa Monica, Calif.

Affleck could be seen dressed in a white button-up shirt, khakis, and white sneakers. The teens also kept it casual with Samuel sporting a black Nike T-shirt and khaki pants, and Seraphina wearing a long-sleeved white shirt, jeans, and sneakers, per photos available with Page Six.

The latest outing marked his first birthday since his divorce from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, 56.

It comes months after Affleck and Lopez settled their split in January of this year, less than five months after the On The Floor singer filed for divorce following two years of marriage.

Affleck was previously married to Jennifer Garner, 53, from 2005 to 2018.

Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's big meetup revealed
Bianca Censori, Kim Kardashian's big meetup revealed
Kylie Jenner ‘mom duties' coming in way of Timothée Chalamet romance?
Kylie Jenner ‘mom duties' coming in way of Timothée Chalamet romance?
Drake Bell files for divorce from Janet Von Schmeling two years after split
Drake Bell files for divorce from Janet Von Schmeling two years after split
'Downton Abbey' star pays tribute to late Maggie Smith
'Downton Abbey' star pays tribute to late Maggie Smith
James Gunn shares big update on 'Superman' sequel
James Gunn shares big update on 'Superman' sequel
'Chief of War' stars respond to major question about series
'Chief of War' stars respond to major question about series
'The Wire' star gets candid about rebooting hit show
'The Wire' star gets candid about rebooting hit show
Real reason why Katie Price's ex Peter Andre spoke out on co parenting
Real reason why Katie Price's ex Peter Andre spoke out on co parenting