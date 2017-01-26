'Raees' slams 'Kaabil' in box office figures on first day

Shah Rukh Khan-Mahira Khan’s Raees and Hrithik Roshan’s Kaabil – two highly-anticipated Bollywood films – were released on the same day, and fans have been on the edge of their seats to see which performs better.

Box office figures for the two films’ first-day performance are in, and B-town is celebrating. Raees clinched Rs. 250 million on the release day, which is more than double of what Kaabil was able to garner – Rs. 104.30 million, business news website financialexpress.com reported.

#Raees has a FANTASTIC Day 1... Wed ₹ 20.42 cr... Today [Thu; Republic Day] will witness HUMONGOUS biz again. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2017

With less than 40% screens we collected 10.43 Crs. Well begun is half done. pic.twitter.com/2g1xTMOT09 — Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) January 26, 2017

Tickets for both films are selling rapidly, as fans turn up to check out their icons’ newest projects. In addition, a better analysis can be done post January 26 – and the weekend, for both movies will have registered their debut days’ sales.

Raees played out very well in the morning show times as well.

While Kaabil took a beating, producer Rakesh Roshan in an interview to India.com commented that he is “disheartened [… because] the exhibitors told me that it will be 50 / 50. I was shocked to see the 60/ 40 ratio.”

Rakesh Roshan noted how there was a discrepancy in the screenings and space given to his film Kaabil. He, therefore, requested the cinema-owners to refrain from such actions in future.

Raees and Kaabil were screened following many release date changes. The former has been one of the most talked-about films this year, while the latter holds importance for Hrithik Roshan after prior not-so-good films.

Dear @iamsrk today as a mentor Im sure u will inspire me yet again with #Raaes and as a student I hope you are proud of me with #Kaabil. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 25, 2017

@iHrithik wish could have avoided overlap of releases. That said…my love to u & @yamigautam dad & @_SanjayGupta. Kaabil wil b awesome — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 25, 2017

However, the lead actors of the two films – Hrithik Roshan and Shah Rukh Khan – avoided any hard feelings, and instead wished each other well.

The duo has worked together in the past in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, which paved way for their camaraderie.

