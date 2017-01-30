Print Story
WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Watch: 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' teaser is out and has us in fits!

Soon-to-be-released Indian film Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s first official teaser is out!

The brief video clip features Badrinath Bansal, played by Varun Dhawan, posing in what is apparently his first photo-shoot. He looks nervous, and is repetitively told to fix his posture.

Badri’s smile, position, dressing, and finally his constant foot-tapping are criticised by a voice behind the camera, leading him to take his shoe off and throw it at the screen through the fourth wall.

 

 

Badrinath introduces himself by stating his full name. He then proceeds to awkwardly mention his nickname – Badri.

The funniest part is the cutouts of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone as both stand sentinel at Badri’s sides.

 

 

 

The lead actors – Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan – who are pairing up for their third Bollywood project together, also expressed their excitement at the teaser’s release, and tweeted to their fans.

A few promotional pictures of Badrinath Ki Dulhania have been released, wherein the two stars are garbed in Holi attires and colours.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is an upcoming romantic comedy movie from the B-world, trailer of which is slated for February 2, 2017. Shashank Khaitan has directed the latest flick in the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania series, and Dharma Productions’ Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta are its producers.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal will be lending their voices to the film’s soundtrack.

 

 

On Sunday, Alia and Varun shared an adorable video on their Twitter accounts.

The movie is slated for a March-10 release.

Check out the trailer here:

 

