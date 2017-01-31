Boxer Amir Khan drops dad, uncle from management team following feud

Boxer Amir Khan, whose family feud has him reeling with distractions, has dropped his father Shah Khan, uncle Tahir Khan, and best man Saj Mohamed from his boxing management team in a bid to keep family and business apart.

Since early on in the former WBA champion’s career, his father had acted as the manager and negotiator.

However, Amir Khan has now said that “business is boxing and I'll have a different team to do that,” Mirror reported. The boxer mentioned that he is on good terms with his family despite being hurt by the disagreements.

As per the publication, the boxer said that he intends to have “a family relationship with them rather than a business relationship. They'll be at my next fight, hopefully. I will invite them.”

In the ongoing dispute between his wife Faryal Makhdoom – a model – and his parents, Shah Khan claimed that Faryal lied about abuse and mistreatment, and said that she was neither a good wife nor a decent mother.

During this time, Shah Khan also stated that the boxer will soon divorce Faryal, something that the couple denied completely in their interviews to media.

Two weeks back, Amir Khan found himself at the centre of controversy again after an alleged inappropriate video clip surfaced on the Internet. In response, the boxer and his wife Faryal explained that they suspected ‘someone close to them’ was behind the leak, doing so simply ‘out of revenge’.

During a TV appearance, the couple reiterated that divorce is still not even a remote possibility, according to a Daily Mail report.

