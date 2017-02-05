Sonam Kapoor spotted with alleged boyfriend in Delhi

Related Stories Sonam Kapoor opens up about relationship with boyfriend

It seems like things are getting serious between actor Sonam Kapoor and her alleged Delhi-based boyfriend Anand Ahuja who is also an entrepreneur.

After their vacation in Amsterdam and sharing some cute Instagram posts, the couple was spotted at the India Art Fair on Friday in Delhi. The duo was there for just about an hour. “They both took keen interest in the artworks,” said a source.

Sonam and Anand are yet to confirm their relationship. Sonam in interview to an Indian magazine said, “I have nothing to hide. I just don’t believe in discussing it. I have never spoken about my personal life but I never hide either. The people, who should know, already know. Who I am dating is not a big deal. I don’t understand why it should be. I’d rather not be in the news for my personal life.”

The stylish B-town actress never likes to talk about her personal life in front of the media but shared picture on Instagram which hinted towards her relationship with Anand Ahuja and created abuzz.

Happy new year folks! #keepitreal A photo posted by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:22am PST

