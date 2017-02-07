Print Story
Two policemen injured in Bannu attack

BANNU: At least two policemen were injured in a militant attack at Thana Mandan police station in Bannu on early Tuesday morning.

According to reports, a militant crashed a truck loaded with explosives at gate of the said police station. Police claimed that the lone attacker was gunned down by its fire. The injured personnel were shifted to GHQ Bannu hospital, further adding that the suspect appeared to look around 20-year-old and was carrying 20kgs explosove.

A case has been registered by the local authorities and an investigation is underway. Area people reached the site of incident. A part of the station was effected from the blast.

The DPO informed that a search operation is underway near the site.  

