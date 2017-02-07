Hair Me Roar: Katrina Kaif turns hair stylist

The tall beauty of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, is known to be a private person. However, once in a while she shows her fun side and takes us all by surprise.

Kaif, who is more known for her dancing skills than acting chops, has added another feather to her cap. The actress recently turned into a hairdresser for Anurag Basu, the director of her upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos.

The five-second video shared by the director on his Twitter account shows a giddy Kaif cutting the hair of the director, who is pretending to be dreading with fear.

Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak... pic.twitter.com/kQ9p5sZjvl — anurag basu (@basuanurag) February 4, 2017

The video was made on the sets of their upcoming project, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor.

If you wonder about the outcome, then Basu’s caption will give you a better indication. “Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak”, he writes.

Interestingly, when the movie’s trailer released Kapoor’s unique hair style immediately caught everyone’s attention. The hair connection between the team of Jagga Jasoos is hard to miss.

The movie is set to be released worldwide on April 7.

