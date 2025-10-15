T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach planning 'intimate' wedding post engagement: Source

Photo: T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach planning next steps post engagement: Source

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are taking their love story to the next level.

According to Us Weekly, the newly engaged couple have officially started planning their wedding.

“They threw a small private party with their closest friends and family, and they told people they are engaged and going to get married,” an insider told the outlet, teasing that “there will be a wedding.”

“They have wanted to be very private about it,” the source added, noting that the pair’s big day will be a “small and intimate” affair with no more than 100 guests.

For those unversed, the GMA3: What You Need to Know alums, Holmes, 52, and Robach, 48, announced their engagement during the October 14 episode of their Amy & T.J. podcast.

“We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now,” Robach told listeners.

Holmes chimed in, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to. We’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

The former anchor then playfully teased his fiancée, saying she’d been “dangling a ring in everybody's face every chance you could, and nobody said a word.”

Laughing, Robach recalled, “I was in three massive football stadiums three weekends in a row, wearing my engagement ring very proudly, very excitedly, and kept waiting for somebody to point it out or ask me, ‘Hey, what’s that?’ And it never happened.”

She added with a smile, “And if people saw it, maybe they were just being polite.”