Paramount Pictures drops hint of what's coming tomorrow

'Primate' teaser shows fear is in the air

It opens with a chilling 911 call with the voice of a female heard speaking in fear, “He’s gonna kill me. He killed all the others.”



That's the teaser that Paramount Pictures dropped about Primate, whose official trailer will arrive tomorrow.

The movie's synopsis gives an insight into why there is a fear in the air. “Home from college, Lucy reunites with family, including pet chimp Ben. Ben contracts rabies during a pool party and turns aggressive. Lucy and friends barricade in pool, devising ways to survive the vicious chimp.”

Moreover, a review in Bloody Disgusting also provides a key understanding of the movie whose 42-second teaser dropped today.

“Ben is practical, spectacularly crafted by Millennium FX, and played by movement specialist Miguel Torres Umba," the critic Meagan Navarro writes.

"The chimp’s transformation from sweet pet to terrifying monster serves as the film’s biggest asset, enhanced by chilling shot composition and expert pacing that tests even the steeliest of nerves," she notes.

“Primate may not ultimately impress for originality, but as an old school animal attack creature feature, it’s an adrenaline rush of fun,” the reviewer concludes.

Johannes Roberts serves as the director, while he also wrote the screenplay with Ernest Riera, and Walter Hamada is the producer. Meanwhile, the film's cast includes Johnny Sequoyah and Troy Kotsur.

Primate will open in cinemas on Jan, 9.