Mark Ronson reveals Taylor Swift reaction to his music at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding

Photo: Mark Ronson admits he failed to impress Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding

Mark Ronson is getting candid about his time behind the decks at one of Hollywood’s most glamorous weddings.

According to PEOPLE Magazine, the Grammy-winning producer reflected on DJing at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's intimate yet star-studded nuptials in California on 27th September 2025.

Blanco, who shares a close bond with Ronson, asked his longtime friend to spin a special set for the big day, a request the hitmaker happily accepted.

“It was a lot of fun,” Ronson, 50, shared during his recent appearance on BBC Radio 2’s The Scott Mills Breakfast Show.

“I've known Benny for 10 years, and when he got engaged, he was like, ‘Will you come and do your ‘90s DJ set at my wedding?’ And I was like, ‘Sure.’”

The Uptown Funk producer gushed that Blanco is “amazing,” but joked that his set may not have landed with everyone in attendance..

Ronson revealed that Taylor Swift, who was among the celebrity attendees, did not seem to make her way to the dance floor.

“So I probably didn’t do the best job at selling my services there,” he quipped with a laugh and concluded.