The wait is finally over!

Marvel Studios has unleashed the first look at 'Thor: Ragnarok' which features plenty of Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Cate Blanchett and the Incredible Hulk.

It’s just the right amount of action and drama juxtaposed with much-needed comedy that the past two Thor movies have lacked.

Thor: Ragnarok will hit theaters like a hammer on November 3, 2017.

