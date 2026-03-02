Lizzo, Harry Styles playful rivalry sends fans into frenzy

Lizzo and Harry Styles have turned their friendship into one of pop culture’s most entertaining rivalries.

During her guest appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Lizzo was asked whether she or former One Direction member was the better dancer.

She acknowledged the impressive aerodynamic choreography in Style’s new Aperture music video.

However, she couldn’t resist a cheeky jab:

“I’m gonna have to say I throw a– better than Harry Styles. Sorry, Harry!”

The About Damn Time hitmaker delivered the line with a laugh.

It reminded fans of her playful spirit and her long-running friendship with Styles, which included performing together at his 2022 Coachella headlining set.

But just days later, Lizzo offered a hilarious reversal.

After watching Styles’ energetic performance at the 2026 BRIT Awards, she took to Instagram Stories to post a clip showing him dancing in pinstriped pants and a loosened tie.

She captioned the post as, “CORRECTION: HARRY STYLES DOES THROW ASS BETTER THAN ME”

The exchange underscores the easy chemistry between the two stars.

Lizzo has cheered Style’s Grammy wins, while Styles has praised Lizzo’s artistry.

Their friendship thrives on humor and mutual support, with this dance rivalry adding a new layer of entertainment for fans.

For now, Lizzo has conceded the “ass-throwing” crown to Styles, but the playful back-and-forth only strengthens their bond.

Fans are already calling for a joint performance.