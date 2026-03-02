 
Alex Warren has 'priceless' reaction to Harry Styles BRITs performance

Harry Styles impresses Alex Warren with exceptional dance moves

March 02, 2026

Alex Warren has expressed how embarrassed he is of his first words he said to Harry Styles following latter’s electrifying BRIT Awards performance.

Taking it to Instagram, the 25-year shared a carousel of images from the glamorous night that took place on March 1st.

The BRITs night was opened by the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker, who showed off his effortless dance moves while singing his hit single Aperture live.

Styles received a standing ovation after his performance as it also marked as his first live act after his three-year hiatus.

Alex, who was absolutely star struck meeting the 32-year-old Grammy winner, felt ashamed of the statement he passed to Styles.

He mentioned in the caption, “Can someone please train me before I see @harrystyles again? “I didn’t know you had moves like that” should NOT have been the first words out of my mouth when I met him.”

After Warren dropped the post, fans started comforting him with their words to lessen his embarrassment.

“It's ok. It's Harry Styles, I'd be saying random stuff out of nervousness too”, wrote one of them.

Meanwhile, another fan commented, “I bet Harry loved that dw.”

Harry is gearing up to release his fourth studio album "Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally" on March 6. 

