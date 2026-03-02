 
Geo News

Timothee Chalamet makes big 'Twilight' confession at SAG Awards

Timothee Chalamet addresses important fan question at the SAG Awards red carpet

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Timothee Chalamet addresses important fan question at the SAG Awards red carpet
Timothee Chalamet addresses important fan question at the SAG Awards red carpet 

Timothee Chalamet cleared his stance once and for all on the beloved book and movie series, Twilight, after he caused quite a stir with a picture wearing the merchandise.

The 30-year-old actor arrived at the Actor Awards, or SAG Awards with his mom Nicole Flender, and the one pressing question he was asked at the red carpet was about his alliance with “Team Jacob or Team Edward.”

The Dune star playfully answered the interviewer, saying, “that speaks for itself, I mean you saw it right, come on?” referring to a picture he posted wearing a shirt with Taylor Lautner’s character Jacob Black printed on it.

Chalamet posted the picture in February and it became a moment of revival for the fan-favourite series as the Marty Supreme actor turned out to be one of them.

Fans on social media again cheered for the SAG Awards comment, with one writing, “No wonder I love him lol,” and another gushed, “2010 is so back.”

While Chalamet had a memorable red carpet moment, he did not win the Best Lead Actor award he was nominated for, during the ceremony as Michael B. Jordan took the trophy home.

However, fans have high hopes still for the Oscars where the Wonka actor is competing for Best Actor and Best Picture.

Lizzo, Harry Styles playful rivalry sends fans into frenzy
Lizzo, Harry Styles playful rivalry sends fans into frenzy
Johnny Depp's casting in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' addressed in new statement
Johnny Depp's casting in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' addressed in new statement
Lily Allen's BRITs night ends in surprise after three nominations snub
Lily Allen's BRITs night ends in surprise after three nominations snub
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews shares safety update from Dubai
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews shares safety update from Dubai
Justin Bieber celebrates as Selena Gomez Benny Blanco nuptial crisis revealed
Justin Bieber celebrates as Selena Gomez Benny Blanco nuptial crisis revealed
Harry Styles fans try to 'crack code' as cryptic project pops on Netflix
Harry Styles fans try to 'crack code' as cryptic project pops on Netflix
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'secret wedding photo' shocks fans
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'secret wedding photo' shocks fans
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart romance steals spotlight at SAG Awards
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart romance steals spotlight at SAG Awards