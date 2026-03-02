Lily Allen's BRITs night ends in surprise after three nominations snub

Lily Allen’s BRITs night ends in shock after three nominations snub

Lily Allen decided to skip this year’s BRIT Awards and instead she spent the evening at her house with her close pal Miquita Oliver.

The singer had been nominated for three awards, including Best Album for West End Girl, but did not win any of them.

Sources said that she was upset after got to know that she will not be performing at the ceremony. However, organisers expected her to attend and they even arranged her seat.

During the opening speech, host Jack Whitehall mentioned her as well and praised the singer’s album which left many people wondering her snub.

Friends and followers say that Lily did not want the focus to be on her reactions if she lost, as she’s also been recovering from a cold and is preparing to begin her first tour in seven years this week.

During the broadcast, a playful photo shared online showed her pretending to yawn while watching from home.

On the night, Olivia Dean took home the major awards the singer was nominated for and despite the shocking setback, Lily now turns her attention to a sold out tour that marks her long awaited return to the stage.