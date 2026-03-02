'Scream 7' star Anna Camp deletes shady post about Melissa Barrera's firing

Anna Camp apologises for sharing a shady post about Melissa Barrera

Anna Camp is clarifying her stance amid Melissa Barrera’s Scream 7 controversy.

The Pitch Perfect actress — who joined the slasher franchise for its latest installment — issued an apology on March 1 after resharing a post that pushed back against boycott efforts tied to Melissa Barrera’s firing from the franchise after Scream 6.

The original repost, from the “Scream With Ryan C. Showers” podcast account, read: “The boycott didn’t work, the critics didn’t work, the pathetic leaks didn’t work. What worked was audiences coming out and making the film a success. #Scream7.” The message referenced protests and calls to boycott the film following Barrera’s 2023 dismissal after social media posts about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

After facing backlash online, the You actress deleted the repost and addressed the situation directly. “It has come to my attention that I reposted someone else’s story that does not reflect my personal beliefs,” Camp, 43, wrote. “I have since deleted the repost because I absolutely meant no harm. I’m sorry to anyone who was affected.”

Barrera, 35, was removed from the film by Spyglass Media Group, which said at the time, “Spyglass’ stance is unequivocally clear: We have zero tolerance for antisemitism or the incitement of hate in any form...” In response to her firing, Barrera wrote, “First and foremost I condemn Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia…” and emphasised that “Every person on this earth… deserves equal human rights, dignity and, of course, freedom.”

As protests raged on during the film’s world premiere on February 25, Barrera reacted with a simple message for her fans and supporters, writing “I see you” with a heart emoji on her Instagram Stories.