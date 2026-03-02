‘Bridgerton’ season 5 set for dramatic shift as major star remains missing

Bridgerton is now finally preparing for its season five and all of the series’ fans are already buzzing on the internet over who will return and who will not.

Some of the fan favourite characters are now expected to be back with their charm while a few roles are said to be under wraps but one major star is still absent.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays the main role of Anthony Bridgerton, has been confirmed to return.

The actor has never missed a season and talked about how much the show means to him as he earlier said, “I’ve never been someone who’s like, ‘Thanks, bye.’ It’s not in my nature,” adding that he looks forward to one day sitting back and seeing everything the cast achieved together.

Simone Ashley is also expected to return as Kate with Showrunner Jess Brownell has suggested Anthony still plays an important role, while Kate’s place within the family remains strong.

Florence Hunt and Will Tilston will return as Hyacinth and Gregory, and Lady Danbury is confirmed to be a big part of the season.

Masali Baduza’s Michaela Stirling is set to become more central, alongside Francesca.

Moreover, Victor Alli will not return and Regé-Jean Page remains absent. Phoebe Dynevor has also shared that she was not contacted.