How Ziggy Chowdry died at 60 leaving ‘The Prodigy’ devastated

The Prodigy are mourning the loss of their first manager, Ziggy Chowdry, who has died at the age of 60.

The band shared a photo of him on Facebook and called him a “force of nature,” remembering how he helped them get their first show back in 1991.

They wrote, “RIP Ziggy. He was our first manager back in 91 and got us our first gig in the 4 Aces, Labyrinth, Dalston. Sad news. Rest in peace Zig. Respect LH and M x.”

The Prodigy started in 1990 and played their first show in 1991 and their first songs included Charly and Everybody In the Place.

Later, they became one of the biggest electronic bands of the 1990s with hits like Breathe and Firestarter.

They, however, have sold about 25 million records and won awards including two BRITs and three MTV Video Music Awards.

The band, moreover, is planning a new album in 2026. Liam Howlett and Maxim will also perform four big outdoor shows this summer after a twelve-date UK and Ireland tour.

Howlett said that their sound is still inspired by Keith Flint and described it as “evil rave” that is now even harder and more intense.