Emilia Clarke reveals she turned down 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for career's sake

Dakota Johnsnon played Anastasia Steele in popular romantic franchise

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

Emilia Clark has unveiled that she was the initial choice to play lead Anastasia Steele in popular franchise, Fifty Shades of Grey.

The Game of Thrones star has revealed the real reason associated with her decision to turn down such a role.

Anastasia’s character required a lot of boldness and nudity, which Emilia wanted to avoid as she feared that she might be typecast in that genre.

The 39-year-old had already played such a character in Game of Thrones. Therefore, she rejected the offer to the romantic film as she did not want to be labelled as” nude” actress.

After he time on GoT, Clarke spoke about rejecting Fifty Shades franchise saying, “I’d done nudity before and was concerned with being labelled for doing it again.”

However, she confessed that she really wanted to work with director Sam Taylor-Johnson, but there was a lot of intimacy in the movie.

“I really wanted to work with Sam Taylor-Johnson because she’s f–king amazing. But there is a huge amount of nudity in the film”, added the Last Christmas actress.

Emilia Clarke reveals she turned down Fifty Shades of Grey for careers sake

The part eventually went to Dakota Johnson, who portrayed the bold character alongside Jamie Dornan’s Christian Grey. 

