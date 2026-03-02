 
Geo News

Johnny Depp's casting in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' addressed in new statement

Jerry Bruckheimer discusses Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Jerry Bruckheimer discusses Johnny Depps return as Jack Sparrow
Jerry Bruckheimer discusses Johnny Depp's return as Jack Sparrow

Johnny Depp’s return to the next Pirates of the Caribbean sequel have been addressed again by producer Jerry Bruckheimer in new statement.

The 62-year-old is widely known for portraying Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates movie. He has been a part of five films of the popular franchise.

Depp faced a major setback in his career after he got involved in a defamation case with former partner Amber Heard in 2022.

The case not only tarnish his reputation, but it also impacted his work as he got fired from two of his most popular film series including the Pirates and Alice in Wonderland.

After earning a victory over Heard in the viral lawsuit, fans started wondering if the actor will return as Jack Saprrow.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is reportedly in works. But it is still not confirmed if Johhny will be a part of it or not.

However, producer Jerry’s has dropped hints of Depp’s return in a statement he made in August in which he said, "If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it.”

In a new statement, the producer responded to rumours claiming that Pirates 6 is being made without The Tourist actor.

He told The Direct, “First of all, that’s not true. No, no, no. Johnny… if it’s up to me, he’ll be in it.”

Pirates of the Caribbean also featured Orlando Bloom, Kiera Knightley, Geoffery Rush and Kevin McNally.

JoJo Siwa stuns at brother's wedding with Chris Hughes by her side
JoJo Siwa stuns at brother's wedding with Chris Hughes by her side
Lizzo, Harry Styles playful rivalry sends fans into frenzy
Lizzo, Harry Styles playful rivalry sends fans into frenzy
Lily Allen's BRITs night ends in surprise after three nominations snub
Lily Allen's BRITs night ends in surprise after three nominations snub
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews shares safety update from Dubai
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews shares safety update from Dubai
Justin Bieber celebrates as Selena Gomez Benny Blanco nuptial crisis revealed
Justin Bieber celebrates as Selena Gomez Benny Blanco nuptial crisis revealed
Harry Styles fans try to 'crack code' as cryptic project pops on Netflix
Harry Styles fans try to 'crack code' as cryptic project pops on Netflix
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'secret wedding photo' shocks fans
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'secret wedding photo' shocks fans
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart romance steals spotlight at SAG Awards
Harrison Ford, Calista Flockhart romance steals spotlight at SAG Awards