JoJo Siwa stuns at brother's wedding with Chris Hughes by her side

JoJo Siwa was dressed to the nines in the backless, silver, sleeved sequin gown

Joelle “JoJo” Siwa looked stunning as she walked down the aisle with boyfriend, Chris Hughes, at her brother's Jayden's wedding in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The Dance Moms alum, 22, looked happier than ever during the special day as the couple were joined by his parents Paul and Valerie Hughes, who jetted off to the States for the occasion

As for JoJo's style, she was dressed to the nines in the backless, silver, sleeved sequin gown as she walked hand in hand with her dapper boyfriend, Chris.

The Guilty Pleasure singer styled her blonde tresses in a neat ponytail, and completed her looked with white heels.

Meanwhile, Chris looked sharp in a navy suit, complete with a pink tie and white shirt. As the couple neared the end of the aisle, the blonde beauty whispered: 'This is intense.'

As well as both their families in attendance, JoJo's former dance teacher and co-star Abby Lee Miller made a surprise appearance.

As the family hit the dancefloor, JoJo took to Instagram to reveal the only photo she took of the night was Chris holding her pet pooch.

She wrote: 'Only photo I took all night. Don't worry there was a photographer, but this was the thing that apparently I really cared to get my own camera out for.'

Last week, JoJo greeted boyfriend Chris and his family at Los Angeles airport.