Kristen Bell's husband Dax Shepard explains SAG Awards absence twice in row

Kristen Bell hosted the SAG Awards while Dax Shepard was nowhere to be seen

March 02, 2026

Dax Shepard was physically absent from the SAG Awards which his wife Kristen Bell hosted, but he was there in spirit with her.

The 51-year-old actor explained that the reason behind his skipping the show again after 2025, was because he had an appointment for a colonoscopy the same day as the award show.

The Armchair Expert podcast host still sent his best wishes through social media as he wrote a note ahead of the show, “CAUTION: DO NOT watch if you’re allergic to effortless charm, tasty wit, velvety vocals, world-class mimicry, high-in-tight buns, timeless beauty or Disney-level Adorability,” along with an image of Bell.

“Also it may be ‘too much’ for those with heart conditions,” he wrote, adding, “For everyone else, buckle the f–k up!!!”

Shepard also shared photographic proof of his prescheduled medical commitment, with a screenshot of a text message from someone called Edward.

“Clear liquids today…..until 8am Monday Morning. Then water only (includes coffee/tea with no additive/no calories) until 10am Monday. Then nothing by mouth; arrival 11:15. Copy?,” read the message which he captioned, “#colonoscopyprep.”

Shepard responded to the message with a joke that he was currently “eating a steak smothered in seeds and nuts.”

As for the Nobody Wants This star, she carried the show on Sunday, March 1.

