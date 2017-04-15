See Pics: Shah Rukh Khan's clean shave look will send you in trance

If you have been crushing on Shah Rukh Khan, then hold your breath.

Bollywood superstar and romance king has shaved off his beard and opted for a clean shaven look.

The internet has been drooling over the charming looks of SRK as his pictures with clean shave surfaced on the internet.

The Don actor shaved his beard after a very long time and was looking absolutely hot.

The Raees actor recently attended the San Francisco Film Festival 2017 as a guest speaker where he shared the podium with X-Men: First Class director Brett Ratner.

Shah Rukh Khan who always shows his tremendous sense of humour and wit slayed the audience with his irresistible dapper look.

Check out pics!

