Veteran Indian actor Vinod Khanna passes away at 70

MUMBAI: Popular Indian actor Vinod Khanna passed away on Thursday.

According to sources, the artist was suffering from cancer. He was 70 years of age at the time of his death.

He is survived by his wife, three sons and a daughter.

Earlier in the month, pictures of the veteran Indian actor went viral on the internet, leaving fans in shock.

The actor debuted in 1968 with "Man Ka Meet" and is best remembered for his performance in films like "Mere Apne", "Mera Gaon Mera Desh", "Imitihaan", "Inkaar", "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Lahu ke Do Rang", "Qurbani", "Dayavaan" and "Jurm".

He was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2015 film "Dilwale".

