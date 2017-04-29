Katrina, Ranbir click first selfie post-breakup

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor are probably the most talked about couples in the Indian film industry.

While the two have reportedly moved on but rumours suggested the pair pushed a show’s producer to extra lengths just so they could avoid one another.

Contrary to the rumours, actress Sayani Gupta, who has starred in movies such as Fan and Jolly LLB 2, shared a selfie with the two actors on Instagram from the sets of their upcoming movie, Jagga Jasoos.

Sayani wrote, “To mark the debut of the goddess on Instagram.. here’s a blurry memory (thanks to Ranbir) post wrap! @katrinakaif Welcome aboard! @jaggajasoosdisney.”

To mark the debut of the goddess on Instagram.. here's a blurry memory (thanks to Ranbir) post wrap! @katrinakaif Welcome aboard! @jaggajasoosdisney A post shared by Shyoni (@sayanigupta) on Apr 27, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

In the picture, both Katrina and Ranbir are a treat and look comfortable with one another.

Katrina has recently made a debut on Instagram and received a warm welcome by her friends and close associates such as Salman Khan.

