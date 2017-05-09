In Pictures: Sneak peak at Kangana Ranaut's dream house

Related Stories Kangana Ranaut gets special birthday present by someone

Ever wondered how the dream house of a queen should look like? We can show you.

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut just had her dream house designed and the internet can't get over it.

The house of Revolver Rani actress was featured in the latest issue of Architectural Digest India and is actually a mirror to the Kangana's fearless personality.

Kangana acquired her new house in Khar in 2013.

She said that she broke everything down because while it was beautiful, it had no originality or any sense of belonging.

Kangana was helped in the redesign by Richa Bahl, who is the wife of Queen director Vikas Bahl.

While talking about the house Kangana said, "I’m a mountain girl, and I wanted a bit of a mountain flavour, with a lot of greenery and colour.”

“My idea of a perfect house is a place that takes me closer to my roots, while I look into my future,” added Kangana.

The dream house of the actress has a very cozy look along with a mix of art and quirk which gives a unique vibe to it.

The breathtaking living room boasts of some great showpieces with colorful cushions and antique showpieces and the Patio and balcony is a blend of monochromatic flooring along with a chillax seating arrangement.

While the actress house also has some of the portraits of some of the most influential women from history, the Bohemian taste also adds charm to the design of the house.

Kangana’s early years in the industry were spent in a single room flat in Versova and after the success of Fashion, she purchased an apartment in a Santa Cruz highrise.

Check out the amazing pictures of the house of Queen's Raani.

