BTS fans crash out over historic announcement

BTS took the internet by the storm as they were announced to be the headliners at the FIFA halftime show this year, alongside Shakira and Madonna.

The lineup was curated by Coldplay's Chris Martin and the announcement was made on Instagram with a playful video featuring Elmo.

In the video, Martin got Elmo's help to reach the South Korean boyband since he had them on speed dial, and booked them for the first ever final halftime show, for the world cup on July 19.

While the announcement also highlighted the other headliners - Shakira and Madonna, the fan reaction for BTS was off the charts.

Soon after the announcement, social media flooded with exciting reactions from the BTS fans or Army, as they're called.

"ARMYs ARE NOT SURVIVING THIS ONE," one fan wrote, while another added, "THE VIEWS GONNA SET RECORD CUZ OF BTS."

More celebrated with comments saying, "KINGS OF K-POP ON THE FIFA STAGE," and "BTS PAVED THE WAYYY!!!!."

The fans also shared funny reactions to the announcement, sharing videos of the Butter hitmakers trying to play football, writing, "glad they're there to sing."

Another joked, "Messi and CR7 are gonna quake in their boots before soccer players like that," and "okay but can Ronaldo dance to no more dream?" chimed in another.

