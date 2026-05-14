Peter Jackson hands 'Hunt for Gollum' directing reins to Andy Serkis

Peter Jackson stepped back from the director’s chair for the next Lord of the Rings film, entrusting longtime collaborator Andy Serkis to lead Hunt for Gollum.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, where he received an honourary Palme d’Or, Jackson explained his decision.

“I could have directed it, but I thought, I’ve done that. It would be more interesting with this particular story — which takes place between The Hobbit and Lord of the Rings — if Andy Serkis directed it,” shared Jackson.

He described the project as an intimate exploration of Gollum’s inner world. “It’s an internal story about Gollum’s psychology and addiction. It’s a personal story to Gollum. Andy knows this guy better than anybody... The more exciting version of this movie is if Andy Serkis made it.”

The Oscar-winning filmmaker will remain on board as producer but emphasized that Serkis has full creative freedom.

He explained, “I’m leaving it to him. I’m here to help where I can. But I don’t interfere. I’ve given him as much freedom as I can.”

Hunt for Gollum is slated to hit theaters December 17, 2027.

Jackson also teased other projects in development, including a new Tintin script co-written with Fran Walsh and his long gestating ambition to make a film about the RAF’s Dambusters Raid of 1943.