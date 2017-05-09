Internet goes wild over new picture of Kareena's little munchkin

Taimur Ali Khan has not been an ordinary kid as he became an internet sensation just within hours of his birth.

Because, when you’re the child of the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, everyone definitely just can't get over you.

While pictures of Taimur Ali Khan have been viral on the internet since his birth, this time another picture has gone viral and for all the good reasons.

The adorable picture of the little munchkin which surfaced online has left the internet in awe of it.

In the picture, little Taimur has an oversized cap turned sideways while he sits snug in a pram and the internet can’t stop gushing over this cute picture

Even though it's his solo picture, he can be seen chilling in the stroller wearing a really cute cap.

