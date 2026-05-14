Michael Jackson’s daughter scores major win against her father’s estate

Paris Jackson just landed a major courtroom victory in her ongoing battle over Michael Jackson’s estate – and the ruling could shake up how millions tied to the King of Pop are handled moving forward.

According to court documents obtained by People magazine, a Los Angeles judge ruled in Paris’s favour over more than $625,000 in bonus payments distributed by the estate’s executors, John Branca and John McClain.

The court determined that attorneys could not receive bonus payments without approval from all beneficiaries or a direct court order. In other words: no casual six-figure payouts without everyone signing off first.

The ruling also opened the door for Paris to seek reimbursement for legal fees tied to what the court described as her “meritorious objection” to the executors’ petition.

Legal language aside, it’s being viewed as a significant win for the Jackson family camp backing her position.

While the estate reportedly disagrees with the decision, representatives said they respect the ruling and will move forward accordingly.

Paris has been locked in the dispute since 2025, pushing for greater transparency and accountability regarding how her father’s estate is managed.

And because Paris Jackson apparently likes balancing courtroom drama with artistic mystery, fans also noticed she recently teased new music on Instagram amid the legal headlines.

So while lawyers battle over paperwork behind the scenes, Paris seems ready to remind people she’s focused on more than just her family name.