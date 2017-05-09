Katrina to join Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan

Fans are in for a treat as Katrina Kaif is going to be a part of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited project Thugs of Hindostan.

Indian media reports quoting sources said that Dangal star Fatima Sana Shaikh will rejoin Aamir on this project.

Aamir Khan and Katrina were seen together in film Dhoom 3.

It was earlier speculated that Salman Khan had suggested Katrina’s name for the film and seems like the role finally landed onto her lap.

Not only that, Kat will make a special appearance in a film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, directed by Anand K Rai who directed ‘Tanu Weds Manu’.

