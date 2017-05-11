PHF announces squad for FIH WHL semi-finals

KARACHI: Aiming for the direct qualification to the next year’s Hockey World Cup, the Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced a strong squad for the FIH World Hockey League semi-finals, which holds the status of World Cup qualifiers.

Four-time former champions Pakistan faces immense pressure to qualify for the mega-event of field hockey after missing qualification to the previous world cup in 2014.

Abdul Haseem Khan has been named as captain of Pakistan’s Hockey team while Umar Bhutta has been named as his deputy.

Pakistan will play WHL semi-final in London from June 15th to 25th, however, qualification to the World Cup would be known only after results of Johannesburg semi-final and all continental championship.

Pakistan has been placed in pool B along with Canada, India, Netherlands and Scotland in the ten-team competition in London. The pool A comprises of Argentina, China, England, Korea and Malaysia.

Pakistan’s squad include two goalkeepers Amjad Ali and Mazhar Abbas along with seven halfbacks Nawaz Ashfaq, Aleem Bilal, Abubakar Mahmood, M Rizwan Junior, Atif Mushtaq, Tasawur Abbas and Ammad Shakeel Butt.

Nine forwards included in Pakistan’s squad for the event are Umar Bhutta, Irfan Junior, Arsalan Qadir, Ali Shan, Mohammad Dilber, Ejaz Ahmed, Haseem Khan, Azfar Yaqoob and Umair Sarfraz.

Pakistan will launch its campaign with the match against Netherlands on the opening day of the tournament. Pakistan will take on archrivals India on Sunday, 18th June after taking on Canada on 16th of June.

On 19th June, Pakistan will take on Scotland, before quarter finals knock-outs starting from 22nd of June.

