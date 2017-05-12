Print Story
Katrina’s latest role has left even Salman Khan surprised

Katrina Kaif’s latest role in Aamir Khan starer 'Thugs of Hindostan' has even surprised Bollywood megastar, Salman Khan.

The actor, who is currently working with Katrina in Tiger Zinda Hai, expressed his surprise in the most adorable of ways.

The 'Dabangg' star took to Twitter and tweeted: "I'm such a big Tubelight that I just got to know that Tiger's tigress is a Thug."

Not only that, Salman also put up a gorgeous picture of the Bollywood diva along the message.

Well, this witty and affectionate message by Katrina’s long time friend Salman Khan is sure to be equally delightful for the fans of the two.

The news of ‘Namaste London’ star being a part of Aamir Khan’s much-awaited project Thugs of Hindostan was nothing short of a pleasant surprise in itself.

It was earlier speculated that Salman Khan had suggested Katrina’s name for the film and seems like the role finally landed onto her lap.

 

