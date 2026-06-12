Olivia Rodrigo debuts 'Stupid Song' live on Jimmy Kimmel show

Olivia Rodrigo treated fans to the first live performance of her newly released track Stupid Song.

Just hours before debuting her third solo studio album, titled You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, the Drivers License hitmaker performed the lead single on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

During her second consecutive night appearance on the late-night talk show to promote her new album, the television broadcast aired on Thursday night, June 11, just moments before the official launch of her album on June 12.

The triple-Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter and actress’ new project marks a significant new chapter of her musical career after her multi-platinum records SOUR (2021) and GUTS (2023).

Notably, the Bizaardvark famed actress’s latest album is flagshipped by the track Stupid Song.

It is an explosive, angst-filled guitar-and-acoustic track inspired by Annie Ernaux's novel Simple Passion.

In addition to Stupid Song, Olivia took the stage on her first night to deliver the emotional television debut of her hit single The Cure.

Other prominent tracks from You Seem Pretty Sad For A Girl So In Love include the fast-paced, punk-pop rants Maggots for Brains, Expectations, and Less.