Any misadventure by Indian Army across LoC will be miscalculation: Pak Army

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army on Saturday said that any misadventure by Indian Army across Line of Control will be a miscalculation, shall be responded with full force and could lead to unintended consequences.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Asif Ghafoor on Twitter said that Indian Army has been targeting innocent civilians on both sides of Line of Control in recent past.

Any Indian Army misadventure across LOC 'll be a miscalc,shall be responded with full force & could lead to unintended consequences

Earlier today, Indian troops committed several unprovoked ceasefire violations across the LoC throughout Saturday, injuring six innocent civilians, including four women.

ISPR said that three people were injured during Indian firing in Baroh Sector after Nakial Sector.

The injured have been identified as 58-year-old Zamurd Begum, 35-year-old Shazia Parveen and 17-year-old Muhammad Inzimam.

“Pakistani troops aggressively engaging Indian bunkers firing on civilians,” according to Pakistan Army’s media cell.

Indian border forces, without any provocation, also fired across the LoC in Karela, Kotkoterra, Khuiratta, Sabzkot, Baroh, Tandar and Khanjar sectors.

“Pakistani troops befittingly responded to the unprovoked Indian firing, which began at 0700 hours [on Saturday] and continues till now,” said the statement.

The civilians injured in the Indian firing, residents of Sohana village in Kotkoterra Sector, were identified as Haji Muhammad Younis, son of Abdul Aziz, Rehana Bibi, wife of Muhammad Asif and Samina Begum, wife of Tufail Mughal.

Moreover, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday appreciated the state of operational readiness and high morale of troops, and praised the effective response to ceasefire violations by India along the LoC.

General Bajwa visiting the troops deployed along Loc in Nakial Sector, where he was briefed on the situation by the local commander, ISPR said.

On May 10, a civilian was killed while two others injured in another incident of unprovoked firing by Indian troops at the LoC on Wednesday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria had announced on Twitter on Thursday.

“We condemn Indian acts of deliberate targeting of civilians,” the spokesperson had said.

