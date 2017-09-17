Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Sunday Sep 17 2017
By
AFP

Stars flock to Emmys for television´s big night

By
AFP

Sunday Sep 17, 2017

Actors Shemar Moore (L) and Anna Chlumsky present Emmy nominees for Lead Actress In a Drama Series at the Television Academy, on July 13, 2017, in Los Angeles/ HBO's sci-fi western "Westworld" and NBC's "Saturday Night Live" led the field for TV's Primetime Emmy awards Thursday, with 22 nominations.-AFP

LOS ANGELES: Television´s biggest stars were dusting off their designer frocks and getting suited and booted Sunday for their chance to snag the biggest prizes for the small screen.

With awards juggernaut "Downton Abbey" finished and "Game of Thrones" ineligible, this year´s Emmys are seen as the first in years in which any show could take home the most prestigious statuettes.

There will be fierce competition among a host of acclaimed first-timers, including HBO sci-fi Western show "Westworld," Hulu´s dystopian "The Handmaid´s Tale" and Netflix´s 1980s-set horror series "Stranger Things."

The three series already have a huge 13 statuettes between them from last weekend´s Creative Arts Emmys, which recognize behind-the-scenes talent as well as guest acting appearances.

"What´s probably going to come out is that the awards will be spread across everybody. I think everyone´s going to be happy," Debra Birnbaum, executive editor of television for Variety magazine, told AFP.

The glitzy ceremony in downtown Los Angeles -- the first under the administration of President Donald Trump -- is expected to have a distinctly political flavor, with host Stephen Colbert likely not to pull his punches.

NBC´s long-running comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" received 22 nominations -- the joint-highest total alongside "Westworld" -- after a year of mercilessly spoofing the new commander-in-chief.

Its haul of five Creative Arts statuettes included outstanding guest actress in a comedy series for Melissa McCarthy, whose "Unhinged Spicey" take on embattled White House press secretary Sean Spicer came to embody early criticism of the administration.

The show is in the running for five more gongs at the main ceremony, with Alec Baldwin and Kate McKinnon nominated for their turns as Trump and campaign rival Hillary Clinton.

HBO´s fantasy epic about noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne raked in a record-breaking 12 awards last year, but is ineligible for the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, having started its seventh season too late.

´Good writing´

The outstanding drama category includes five debutants -- "Westworld," "The Handmaid´s Tale," NBC´s family drama "This Is Us," and two Netflix shows, "Stranger Things" and British royal drama "The Crown."

Birnbaum said that with such an open field this year almost no award would surprise her.

"The only thing I think is a sure thing would be Elisabeth Moss for ´The Handmaid´s Tale.´ I think she´s beloved in the academy," she said.

"Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, vying for a sixth consecutive Emmy for best actress in a comedy, is the only other nominee who could be described as a shoo-in, according to Birnbaum.

"I like good writing, characters and relationships, and costume. I thought that ´The Crown´ was marvelously done. The writing was great and the exploration of that particular period was beautifully done," Tobin Bell, who is best known for playing the iconic Jigsaw Killer in the "Saw" franchise, told AFP.

The 75-year-old actor´s four-decade career has seen him appear in some of the biggest shows in TV history, including "NYPD Blue," "ER," "The X Files," "The Sopranos," "The West Wing" and "24."

"I loved how ´The Crown´ explored John Lithgow´s character, Winston Churchill, of course, how they explored his insecurities," he added.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards will be beamed live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles by CBS and starts roughly at 5 pm (0000 GMT Monday).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Saturday Night Live' delivered laughs, now it's looking for Emmys

'Saturday Night Live' delivered laughs, now it's looking for Emmys

 Updated 6 hours ago
In a first, Britain selects Urdu-language film ‘My Pure Land’ for Oscar

In a first, Britain selects Urdu-language film ‘My Pure Land’ for Oscar

 Updated 12 hours ago
Pak Selection Committee nominates ‘Saawan’ for Oscar

Pak Selection Committee nominates ‘Saawan’ for Oscar

 Updated 14 hours ago
Anderson seeks 'sanctuary' in London Fashion Week show

Anderson seeks 'sanctuary' in London Fashion Week show

 Updated 16 hours ago
U2 cancels concert in protest-hit St Louis

U2 cancels concert in protest-hit St Louis

 Updated 19 hours ago
Excited Varun Dhawan meets ace footballer Ronaldinho

Excited Varun Dhawan meets ace footballer Ronaldinho

Updated yesterday
Location scout of Netflix's Narcos shot dead in Mexico

Location scout of Netflix's Narcos shot dead in Mexico

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

Salman Khan receives Global Diversity Award at Britain’s House of Commons

 Updated yesterday
A museum dedicated to street art opens in Berlin

A museum dedicated to street art opens in Berlin

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement