Former IoK CM burns Adnan Sami in twitter battle

Former Chief Minister of Indian occupied Kashmir Omar Abdullah (left) and singer Adnan Sami (right).

Modern-day battleground, Twitter, has hosted yet another war between, this time between singer Adnan Sami and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah.

Retweeting a tweet of Adnan’s concert lacking attendance, Omar posted pictures of empty chairs at the venue.

“That's a real pity. I hope people have filled those seats now. For an evening they can let the music transport them to a more peaceful," Omar wrote on the microblogging website.

His tweet hit Adnan like a grenade, who then lashed out at the former CM by retorting "Bro ur a former CM..U shouldn't be so unnerved by a music concert. U obviously have bad sources who lie 2 U - HERE are d photos!!

Omar then asked Adnan what makes him think that he is 'unnerved' by replying, "How does hoping you have a houseful suggest I'm unnerved? I'm glad people got to enjoy an evening of music. I used to like yours at one time.”

The former CM’s response served as fuel on fire, as Adnan continued to rage with his comments like, "Oh please Omar! U retweeting ppls photos like a sadistic sore loser speaks volumes of ur lack of stature & pettiness. Up ur game- Its music!”

The response didn’t help assuage Adnan’s fury, "Aren't you a big enough star? Do you really need the column inches in a gossip piece "Omar-Adnan spar"? I don't. Enjoy Srinagar. Good night."

Clearly angered by the "star" comment, Adnan hit back with this, "Your fickle mind should know that it's not about being a Star. It's about coming together for the purpose of promoting peace, love & harmony. GN."

Omar tried to bring the feud to an end with his final message, "Like you said right in the beginning - I am a former CM & so I'll ignore yr 7-8 insults in three tweets. Thanks for coming to Srinagar. Stay safe."

But Adnan was clearly not done. Mocking the former CM for finally relenting, he concluded the war of words with a sarcastic tweet, "So you finally realised huh! Der aye durust aye."

Later, Omar reportedly said that he is over that issue. Stating that Adnan was a guest in their state, he said that it would have been wrong if he had responded to him in a wrong manner. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM also reportedly hopes that Adnan might come back and hold an open concert someday so that people of Kashmir can come in for free and enjoy his music.