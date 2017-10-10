'Blade Runner 2049' tops box office with disappointing takings

WASHINGTON: Long-awaited sequel Blade Runner: 2049 snatched the box office top spot this weekend — three and a half decades since Blade Runner hit the big screen in 1982, industry figures showed Monday.

But with takings of $32.8 million in North American theatres, the sci-fi reboot — featuring Ryan Gosling and original star Harrison Ford — didn't enjoy the sensational opening its rave reviews suggested it might.

Blade Runner: 2049 sees Gosling as a new Los Angeles Police Department "blade runner" — charged with killing bioengineered androids known as "replicants."

On uncovering a secret which threatens society, he embarks on a search for Harrison Ford's character, a former blade runner who disappeared 30 years ago.

Despite a disappointing first weekend, Blade Runner did not face much competition for the top spot — with Fox's The Mountain Between Us in second place, earning just $10.6 million, according to industry monitor Exhibitor Relations.

Starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba, The Mountain Between Us tells the story of a surgeon (Elba) and a journalist (Winslet), who fall in love as they fight to survive following a plane crash on a snowy Utah mountain range.

Meanwhile, with takings dropping from last week's $16.9 million to $10 million, freaky horror hit It — based on the Stephen King novel — settled for third place in its fifth week in theatres.

In fourth was Lionsgate animation My Little Pony: The Movie — featuring star-studded voiceovers from the likes of Emily Blunt and Australian singer Sia — earning $8.9 million.

However, it was a fall from grace for espionage comedy Kingsman: The Golden Circle, which — having taken the crown last week — dropped to fifth place with earnings of $8.7 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were: