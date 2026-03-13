Robbie Williams announces new team as he bids farewell to longtime manager

It comes after Robbie Williams revealed a a horror injury

Robbie Williams has decided to part ways with his longtime manager after 14 years.

The Patience singer, 52, has bid farewell to Michael Loney, who works with ie:music, the company co-founded by Robbie's late manager David Enthoven.

In a statement given to The Sun, Robbie said: 'It's been an incredible time and I was fortunate to be managed by some truly wonderful people — most specifically David Enthoven, Tim Clark and Michael Loney.

'However, at this particularly buoyant time of my career, with so many opportunities in front of me and with the music business changing so rapidly, I felt it was time for a change — a fresh energy.

'I am currently putting together a brand new team and am hugely excited about the future.'

A source told the publication that the parting of ways is 'entirely amicable', with Michael resigned as a director from Robbie's eight companies on Thursday.

The insider added that Robbie is hungry for 'more hits and more success' and shaking up his team gives him the feeling of a fresh start.

It comes after Robbie Williams revealed a a horror injury that occurred during his skiing holiday with his family.

The singer hurt himself after chopping off the end of his finger while skiing with his wife, Ayda Field, and their four children.