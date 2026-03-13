2026 Oscar predictions: who will win in every category?

March 13, 2026
The 98th Academy Awards are shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory.
While Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has dominated the season, Ryan Coogler’s Sinners has surged late, making several categories too close to call.
Deadline’s Pete Hammond has laid out his final predictions for the 98th Academy Awards. Here’s the breakdown of nominees in each major category, with the predicted winners highlighted
Nominees:
• Train Dreams
• The Secret Agent
• One Battle After Another
• Sinners
• Hamnet
• Frankenstein
• F1: The Movie
• Sentimental Value
• Marty Supreme
• Bugonia
Predicted Winner: One Battle After Another
Nominees:
• Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
• Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
• Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
• Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
• Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent)
Predicted Winner: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Nominees:
• Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
• Emma Stone (Bugonia)
• Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
• Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
• Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Predicted Winner: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Nominees:
• Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
• Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
• Delroy Lindo (Sinners)
• Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
• Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Predicted Winner: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Nominees:
• Elle Fanning (Sentimental Value)
• Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
• Amy Madigan (Weapons)
• Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
• Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Predicted Winner: Amy Madigan (Weapons)
Nominees:
• Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
• Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
• Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
• Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
• Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Predicted Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Nominees:
• Blue Moon
• It Was Just an Accident
• Marty Supreme
• Sentimental Value
• Sinners
Predicted Winner: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Nominees:
• Bugonia
• Train Dreams
• One Battle After Another
• Hamnet
• Frankenstein
Predicted Winner: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Nominees:
• Elio
• KPop Demon Hunters
• Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
• Zootopia 2
• Arco
Predicted Winner: KPop Demon Hunters
Nominees:
• The Secret Agent
• The Voice of Hind Rajab
• Sirāt
• Sentimental Value
• It Was Just an Accident
Predicted Winner: Sentimental Value (Norway)
Nominees:
• The Alabama Solution
• The Perfect Neighbor
• Mr. Nobody Against Putin
• Cutting Through Rocks
• Come See Me in the Good Light
Predicted Winner: The Perfect Neighbor
Nominees:
• Sinners
• The Secret Agent
• One Battle After Another
• Marty Supreme
• Hamnet
Predicted Winner: Sinners
Nominees:
• Frankenstein
• Train Dreams
• Sinners
• One Battle After Another
• Marty Supreme
Predicted Winner: One Battle After Another
Nominees:
• Sinners
• Sentimental Value
• One Battle After Another
• Marty Supreme
• F1: The Movie
Predicted Winner: One Battle After Another
Nominees:
• Sinners
• One Battle After Another
• Marty Supreme
• Hamnet
• Frankenstein
Predicted Winner: Frankenstein
Nominees:
• Avatar: Fire and Ash
• Sinners
• Marty Supreme
• Hamnet
• Frankenstein
Predicted Winner: Frankenstein
Nominees:
• Sinners
• One Battle After Another
• Hamnet
• Frankenstein
• Bugonia
Predicted Winner: Sinners (Ludwig Göransson)
Nominees:
• “Train Dreams” (Train Dreams)
• “Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!)
• “I Lied to You” (Sinners)
• “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
• “Dear Me” (Diane Warren: Relentless)
Predicted Winner: “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters)
Nominees:
• The Ugly Stepsister
• The Smashing Machine
• Kokuho
• Sinners
• Frankenstein
Predicted Winner: Frankenstein
Nominees:
• F1: The Movie
• Sirāt
• Sinners
• One Battle After Another
• Frankenstein
Predicted Winner: F1: The Movie
Nominees:
• Avatar: Fire and Ash
• Sinners
• The Lost Bus
• Jurassic World Rebirth
• F1: The Movie
Predicted Winner: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Nominees:
• All the Empty Rooms
• Armed Only With a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
• Children No More: “Were and Are Gone”
• The Devil Is Busy
• Perfectly a Strangeness
Predicted Winner: All the Empty Rooms
Nominees:
• Butcher’s Stain
• Two People Exchanging Saliva
• Singers
• Jane Austen’s Period Drama
• A Friend of Dorothy
Predicted Winner: Two People Exchanging Saliva
Nominees:
• Butterfly
• The Three Sisters
• Retirement Plan
• The Girl Who Cried Pearls
• Forevergreen
Predicted Winner: Butterfly