'Euphoria' cast fuel flames of Sydney Sweeney feud rumours in new teaser

'Euphoria' Season 3 promo shoot sidelines Sydney Sweeney after drama

Euphoria released a new photoshoot from the upcoming Season 3 and it seemingly confirmed the rumours of a feud between Sydney Sweeney and the other cast members.

In the newly shared pictures, the women of Euphoria – including Zendaya, Hunter Schaffer, Maude Apatow, and Alexa Demie were seen posing together and Sweeney was nowhere to be seen.

The behind-the-scene footage sparked an online discourse reigniting the speculations that first arose last year after Sweeney’s great genes drama.

Although it was never confirmed, last year it was reported that the Spider-Man star has denied to do any promo with Sweeney or stand next to her in the photoshoots.

However, in the latest teaser shared by HBO Max, insiders told Page Six that Sweeney did not appear with her co-stars because she was shooting another scene at the time.

A solo shot of the Anyone But You star later appeared which showed her smiling, and the caption on the post read, “Taking the smallest moments and dreaming them up into something bigger. #Euphoria.”

Jacob Elordi also briefly appeared in the teaser for Season 3, which is scheduled to be released on April 12.

Social media sleuths quickly noticed the absence of the polarising figure from the group and celebrated it, writing, “the girls really said we are NOT doing a group shot with her” while another chimed in, “Zendaya really meant when she said no promo with Sidney Sweeney.”