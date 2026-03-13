Princess Andre shares thrilling skydiving moments from Dubai getaway

The rising reality star is the daughter of Katie Price and Peter Andre, who spilt when she was two years old

Princess Andre shared breathtaking moments from her Dubai getaway, giving fans a glimpse into her skydiving experience in a post shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The influencer, 18, also featured the moment in the second series of her fly on the wall show, The Princess Diaries, where she offers viewers a glimpse into her glamorous life.

The series delves into her career as a social media star and her experience of growing up in the spotlight as she navigates life in a broken family.

In the new photos, Princess looked excited for her adventure ahead of the skydive as she posed in her harness alongside her tandem partner.

It is pertinent to mention that the trip was filmed last year.

Alongside the post, she penned: 'Ticking things of my bucket list. Catch all episodes of The Princess Diaries on ITVX now.' In this episode, Princess can be seen looking excited yet nervous in the helicopter as she prepared to jump.

She completed the jump with her pal Sophia, who Princess said did not help her nerves.

The pair were saw shouting ‘omg’ before they leaped out of the helicopter but Princess appeared to soon relax as they fell through the air.

Elsewhere on the show, Princess has opened up on her mother Katie's dramatic weight loss and slammed the 'awful' comments she gets from trolls over her appearance.

Meanwhile, Princess' mother Katie has recently tied the knot for the fourth time in January, just weeks after meeting Dubai-businessman Lee Andrews, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February - much to the shock and concern of fans and her family.