Chase Stokes steps away from chaos after Kelsea Ballerini ex-husband drama

Chase Stokes vows peace after on-and-off Kelsea Ballerini relationship scandal

Chase Stokes appears to have stepped away from the social media feud with ex Kelsea Ballerini’s ex-husband Morgan Evans as he sent a cryptic message.

The 33-year-old actor got a new ink by tattoo artist Winter Stone across his shoulders and it is one of the verses from Bible.

The tattoo artist took to Instagram and showed his work on Thursday, March 12, with pictures of the tattoo which read, “They will judge us by our fruit.”

The verse details the importance of actions over words, and it comes after the Outer Banks star and Ballerini, 32, put an end to their longtime relationship after breaking up and coming back together thrice.

Following the former couple’s third breakup, an insider told Us Weekly that Stokes “still isn’t ready to give up” on their relationship while Ballerini was “done.”

Even after the split, Stokes spoke out against the country songstress’ ex-husband when he discussed his divorce in an interview.

The actor called Evans a “pathetic excuse of masculinity” in the promotional post for an interview that he did.

However, he seems to have moved past it now, sending the message through his new tattoo.