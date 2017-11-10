Can't connect right now! retry
Social media flanks Hania Aamir for ‘harassing’ passenger

Actress Hania Aamir has been flying high since the success of her two movies, Janaan and Na Maloom Afraad 2. However, the actress landed in hot waters after posting a video on her Instagram account.

In the video, the actress can be sitting inside an aeroplane who then remarked that the male passenger sitting behind her has been trying to get out her pictures. She even made a video of him, looking uncomfortable.

However, her antics did not sit well with the people on social media.

One user posted: “Why is no one talking about this? She is violating his personal space and clearly he’s uncomfortable being in her pictures but instead of stopping she’s enjoying and making fun of it. THIS IS NOT OKAY”

Reacting to this, some users jumped the gun and labelled this to be 'harassment'.

Some chided the celebrity privilege and the elite culture. 

Reacting to the wrath of the social media, the actress apologised for her actions and invading someone's personal space. 

