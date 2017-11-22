Faryal pokes fun at husband after he squeals trying to grab a snake

Amir Khan is back in news, and this time not for his controversial personal life.

The boxer is part of reality show I’m A Celebrity 2017 and he recently faced backlash after he chickened out of his first Bushtucker Trial on Monday night.

Amir’s pregnant wife Faryal Makhdoom couldn’t help but tease her husband after he squealed before quitting the challenge of grabbing hold of a snake.

The former boxing champ’s panicked reaction within minutes of starting the challenge was hilarious, to say the least.

And there aren’t high hopes for his second attempt either.

Here’s how Faryal poked fun at her husband:

Amir was unable to redeem himself on his second challenge, to be aired next week, despite not managing to take back any meals for camp last night.

In a teaser of his attempt, Amir runs into a troubled spot after he drops one of the keys he needs in the ever-growing water that leaves him to continuously dive to the bottom of the container to find it.

Despite finding the key, Amir figured that he picked the wrong one after coming back up for air, as hosts Ant and Dec tried to boost his morale.