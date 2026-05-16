Where Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt stand after breakup: Details revealed

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt called it quits five months after welcoming baby

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt called it quits recently, but the split was a long time coming as new reports reveal of the couple’s difficult decision.

The 32-year-old comedian and the model, 30, recently welcomed their baby daughter together and parenthood as well as their estrangement were both difficult to deal with at the same time.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Hewitt would “like to be friends and do things together, but it’s difficult to think about getting to that place right now,” an insider told People Magazine.

They noted that the couple are “not getting along” ever since they became parents and the problems had already started when the new mom was pregnant.

“Things just happened so quickly between them and they didn’t know each other very well,” they said of the duo who quickly became parents after getting together.

Although, the source mentioned that in their co-parenting journey, Hewitt is not “fighting Pete on seeing the baby, but it’s not smooth sailing,” as they are still striving to navigate a better solution to raise their daughter.

While the King of Staten Island star wants to be with the woman he has a child with, Hewitt and Davidson’s split was “mutual.”

This comes after another insider claimed that the split came about due to Davidson’s busy schedule as he had to be away from home for long times while Hewitt needed support at home as a new mom.